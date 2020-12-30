FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lululemon New Year’s Deals offer up to 60% off popular outerwear, accessories, more from $12

Lululemon’s adding new markdowns to celebrate 2021 with up to 60% off top styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Boost your next workout with the Metal Vent Tech Long Sleeve Shirt that features stretch fabric that’s also sweat-wicking. This shirt is currently marked down to $59 and originally was priced at $88. It can be paired with shorts, joggers, sweatpants, and more. This style also has a seamless construction for a comfortable fit and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

For women, the Zoned In Tights are another standout from this sale that’s currently marked down to $89. For comparison, these tights are regularly priced at $148. This style can be worn year-round and the high-waisted design is very flattering. Plus, the reflective details help to keep you visible in low light.

The most notable deals for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale that’s offering up to 40% off hundreds of top brands.

