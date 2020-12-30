FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

The SiriusXM Onyx EZR Home or Vehicle Kit comes with a 3-month trial at a new lof of $25

Amazon is offering the SiriusXM Onyx EZR Satellite Radio with Home Kit at $24.99 Prime shipped. Also available is the Onyx EZR Satellite Radio with Vehicle Kit at $24.99 Prime shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for around $40 at Amazon and today’s deal beats our last mention by $5 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The home kit allows you to enjoy SiriusXM with the Onyx EZR through your house or on powered audio speakers. However, opting for the vehicle kit will give you the ability to enjoy music and talk radio in your car. You’ll also score a free 3-month trial of SiriusXM, allowing you to find out if you really do enjoy the satellite streaming service or not. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you don’t have a clear line-of-sight for your antenna to go, this 10-foot extension ensures you can place it exactly where it needs to be. It’s just $7.50 Prime shipped at Amazon and you should easily be able to position the antenna given an extra 10-feet of cable.

Do you already have a SiriusXM or other music streaming subscription? Well, if so, Amazon’s Echo Dot is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. While it comes in at a similar $25, you’ll find smart home capabilities, alongside Spotify, SiriusXM, Amazon Music, and even Apple Music integrations here.

SiriusXM Onyx EZR Satellite Radio features:

  • ADVANCED FEATURES: Store up to 10 of your favorite SiriusXM channels or create your own music channel from selected channels with TuneMix. Use split-screen mode on the easy-to-read high-res screen to see what other channels are playing.
  • DIY INSTALLATION: The SiriusXM Onyx EZR with Home Kit includes a complete home kit for easy home stereo connection and installation. Listen to all of your favorite SiriusXM channels through your powered home speakers with quick, DIY installation.
  • SIRIUSXM: Only SiriusXM brings you more of what you love—all in one place. Enjoy ad-free music from nearly every genre, plus exclusive entertainment and comedy, world-class news, and more.

