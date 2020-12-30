Zinus bed frames, mattresses, and toppers fall as low as $45 (Up to $51 off)

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled a few Zinus bed frame, mattress, and topper deals up to $51 off. Our top pick is the Zinus Alexia Full Bed Frame for $211.10 shipped. That’s $44 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked in months. This wooden bed frame has a design that’s said to be “easy to assemble” with no box spring needed. Along the back you’ll find a wood-paneled headboard that stands 37-inches tall. Your mattress is strongly upheld by a plethora of wood slats that are laid out to provide “increased mattress life.” Zinus backs this product with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Zinus bed deals priced from $45.

More Zinus bed deals:

Nearly every discount above leaves you with enough to snag two Utopia Queen-size Pillows at $23. Each measures 20- by 28-inches and is said to be “incredibly soft and fluffy.” These have received an average rating of 4.6/5 stars from more than 8,100 Amazon shoppers.

Zinus Alexia Full Bed Frame features:

The perfect spot to begin and end your days, the Alexia Wood Platform Bed with headboard adorns any interior with rustic, timeless charm and excellent mattress support

Reliable and closely spaced wood slats are designed to support and extend the life of your latex, memory foam or spring mattress without the need for a box spring

A thick and sturdy solid wood frame is constructed with steel interior framework for longevity; twin size supports a maximum weight capacity of 350 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 700 lbs

