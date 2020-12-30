FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Zinus bed frames, mattresses, and toppers fall as low as $45 (Up to $51 off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsZinus
Save $51 From $45

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled a few Zinus bed frame, mattress, and topper deals up to $51 off. Our top pick is the Zinus Alexia Full Bed Frame for $211.10 shipped. That’s $44 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked in months. This wooden bed frame has a design that’s said to be “easy to assemble” with no box spring needed. Along the back you’ll find a wood-paneled headboard that stands 37-inches tall. Your mattress is strongly upheld by a plethora of wood slats that are laid out to provide “increased mattress life.” Zinus backs this product with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Zinus bed deals priced from $45.

More Zinus bed deals:

Nearly every discount above leaves you with enough to snag two Utopia Queen-size Pillows at $23. Each measures 20- by 28-inches and is said to be “incredibly soft and fluffy.” These have received an average rating of 4.6/5 stars from more than 8,100 Amazon shoppers.

Zinus Alexia Full Bed Frame features:

  • The perfect spot to begin and end your days, the Alexia Wood Platform Bed with headboard adorns any interior with rustic, timeless charm and excellent mattress support
  • Reliable and closely spaced wood slats are designed to support and extend the life of your latex, memory foam or spring mattress without the need for a box spring
  • A thick and sturdy solid wood frame is constructed with steel interior framework for longevity; twin size supports a maximum weight capacity of 350 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 700 lbs

