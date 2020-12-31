FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s offering Ski Goggles from $14 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Outdoor Master (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off on OutdoorMaster Snow Sports Goggles. Our top pick from this sale is the OutdoorMaster Ski Goggles PRO Frameless, Interchangeable Lens for $27.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $40 and that’s the lowest price in over 6-months as well as matched with the all-time low. Head down the slopes in style with these goggles that can be worn by both men or women alike. They were designed to fit over any helmet and it has 100% UV protection too. You can choose from an array of lens options and it’s rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find additional deals today and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score even more sales.

Another notable deal from this sale is the OutdoorMaster OTG Ski Goggles that feature a touch smaller face than the style mentioned above. These goggles are priced at $17.32 and regularly go for $25. Today’s rate is an all-time low and it has an anti-fog lens to help you see clearly. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 8,000 reviews.

Finally, be sure to check out the L.L. Bean Winter Sale that’s offering outdoor gear, including their popular boots, at up to 50% off with hundreds of new styles included.

OutdoorMaster Ski Goggles PRO includes:

  • UV Protection Coating coating
  • PERFORMANCE SKI GOGGLES WITH FRAMELESS DESIGN – Large spherical, frameless lens provides a truly unobstructed & clear view of the slopes. Designed for ULTIMATE PERFORMANCE & COMFORT.
  • INTERCHANGEABLE LENS SYSTEM – Enjoy a wide range of extra lenses. Swap for day/night & different weather conditions. CHOOSE AMONG 20+ DIFFERENT LENSES. Extra lenses sold separately.

