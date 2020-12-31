FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today only, Apple’s latest iPad Pros are on sale from $720 (Cert. Refurb)

-
AppleBest iPad Dealswoot
$79+ off From $720

Today only, Woot is offering Apple’s latest 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models from $719.99 in certified refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the 11-inch Wi-Fi 128GB configuration for $719.99. Regularly $799, we’ve seen it drop as low as $730 at Amazon. Meanwhile, Apple is currently sold out of refurbished stock at this time.

Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro features a new camera system with 12 and 10MP lenses and LiDAR scanner support on the back. Face ID is another standout here, doing away with any physical buttons for an even sleeker design. USB-C connectivity, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 support, and up to 10-hours of battery life round out the list of notable specs. Learn more in our hands-on review. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase. Browse through the rest of today’s sale here or hit the jump for more.

Alongside various 11-inch iPad Pro models on sale today, you’ll also find the larger 12.9-inch variant discounted from $879.99. Regularly $999 or more, today’s refurbished deal is in line with some of the best offers we’ve tracked in 2020. You’ll find all of the same features detailed above in a larger display on this model.

Make the most of your savings and grab Apple’s 2-meter USB-C Charging Cable today. Apple’s official USB-C Charge Cable delivers quick power-up speeds with the same USB-C connector on both ends. Ideal for taking advantage of the latest charging and data transfer speeds on various devices.

Our Apple guide continues to be updated with all of the best deals around the web. You can browse through all of the latest markdowns on iPads, Macs, and more right on this page.

Apple’s iPad Pro features:

  • Edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color
  • A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
  • 7MP TrueDepth front camera
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones

