simplehuman’s premium Recycling Trash Can encourages sustainable behavior at $40 off

Amazon is offering the simplehuman 58-liter Hands-Free Recycling Trash Can for $159.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you want to turn a new leaf in 2021 and recycle more than you have been, this premium trash can is worth a look. It shakes things up with a dual-compartment design that makes it easy to put recyclable items in one side and waste in the other. Getting organized is often half of the battle with recycling, so putting this in your kitchen or office is a solid way to encourage more sustainable behavior. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you aren’t attached to simplehuman branding, consider SONGMICS’ 16-gallon Step Trash Can instead. You can take another $40 off today’s spending and scoop it up for $120. The interior size is almost identical and inside you’ll also find two separate compartments perfect for separating both trash and recyclable items.

Why not consider refreshing the living room while you’re at it? It can be done at a discount when grabbing Novogratz’s Convertible Sofa at $229. This vibrant and functional piece is $71 off, making now a solid time to strike. It can be a sofa or bed thanks to its ability to fold flat at a moment’s notice.

simplehuman 58-liter Recycling Trash Can features:

We use the best materials and solid engineering so our products will last in tough environments like your home or office for years.

Our dual compartment trash can makes recycling easy — one side for trash, one side for easy disposal of recyclables.

Patented lid shox technology controls the motion of the lid for a slow, silent close — no banging or loud noises.

