FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon will ship Novogratz’s Convertible Sofa to your door for $229 (Reg. $300)

-
AmazonHome GoodsNovogratz
Save $71 $229

Amazon is offering the Novogratz Palm Springs Convertible Sofa for $229 shipped. Today’s deal takes $71 off recent pricing there and comes within $9 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This mid-century modern sofa is ready to add a pop of color to your space. Buyers are bound to appreciate its stylishly tufted back and tapered wooden legs. Grabbing this Novogratz sofa is an affordable way to refresh a dated living room or home office. A standout feature includes its ability to fold down into a more comfortable sleeping arrangement. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For those of you that are prioritizing affordability, consider grabbing a couple of Big Joe Classic Bag Chairs at $38 each. Buyers will receive a stain- and water-resistant solution that measures 33- by 33- by 20-inches. More than 8,600 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.2/5 star rating.

If you have an empty guest room, you could alternatively outfit it with a bed. Our roundup of Zinus deals include frames and mattresses. Discounts found there take up to $54 off, making it a solid place to start your endeavor. Swing by to see if anything is calling your name.

Novogratz Palm Springs Convertible Sofa features:

  • Mid-century modern, low profile design
  • Linen upholstery with a Tufted Back
  • Tapered wood legs
  • Sturdy wood frame
  • Multi-functional piece ideal for small living spaces

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Novogratz

About the Author

Don’t overlook Amazon’s Timex Metropolitan+...
simplehuman’s premium Recycling Trash Can encoura...
Amazon’s previous-generation Fire HD 10 drops by ...
Microsoft and Logitech mice fall as low as $10 at Amazo...
Crush your 2021 goals with Optimum Nutrition, Zhou Ener...
Withings New Year sale takes up to $40 off: Body Smart ...
Amazon’s 2021 fitness deals start at $18 (Up to $...
Expand your Kindle library with Amazon’s 1-day-on...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Greenworks 16-inch 80V Electric Cordless String Trimmer $170, more

Learn More
Reg. $900

Save $300 on Lenovo’s 15-inch Yoga Chromebook at one of its best prices yet

$600 Learn More
Reg. $15

Amazon’s Automatic Travel Umbrella strikes best price since May, now $12.50 Prime shipped

$12.50 Learn More
Reg. $200

Bring Siri to the front door with Schlage’s Sense HomeKit Deadbolt at $158 (Save 21%)

$158 Learn More
50% off

Don’t overlook Amazon’s Timex Metropolitan+ Smartwatch discount, now $45 (Save 50%)

$45 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Samsung 32-inch Thunderbolt 3 monitor $120 off, shed-building kit $51, Anker iPhone accessories from $8, more

Learn More
Reg. $200

simplehuman’s premium Recycling Trash Can encourages sustainable behavior at $40 off

$160 Learn More
Up to $70 off

Amazon’s previous-generation Fire HD 10 drops by $70, now priced from $80

From $80 Learn More