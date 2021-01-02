Amazon will ship Novogratz’s Convertible Sofa to your door for $229 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is offering the Novogratz Palm Springs Convertible Sofa for $229 shipped. Today’s deal takes $71 off recent pricing there and comes within $9 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This mid-century modern sofa is ready to add a pop of color to your space. Buyers are bound to appreciate its stylishly tufted back and tapered wooden legs. Grabbing this Novogratz sofa is an affordable way to refresh a dated living room or home office. A standout feature includes its ability to fold down into a more comfortable sleeping arrangement. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For those of you that are prioritizing affordability, consider grabbing a couple of Big Joe Classic Bag Chairs at $38 each. Buyers will receive a stain- and water-resistant solution that measures 33- by 33- by 20-inches. More than 8,600 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.2/5 star rating.

If you have an empty guest room, you could alternatively outfit it with a bed. Our roundup of Zinus deals include frames and mattresses. Discounts found there take up to $54 off, making it a solid place to start your endeavor. Swing by to see if anything is calling your name.

Novogratz Palm Springs Convertible Sofa features:

Mid-century modern, low profile design

Linen upholstery with a Tufted Back

Tapered wood legs

Sturdy wood frame

Multi-functional piece ideal for small living spaces

