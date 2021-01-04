Store your bikes and clean up your garage with two AmazonBasics hooks at $10 each (27% off)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Bike Hook 2-pack for $19.99 Prime shipped. For comparison, this saves you 27% from its normal going rate and is the first price drop that we’ve tracked. These two bike hooks are made of “durable industrial-grade steel with a powder-coated finish” that’s designed for “long-lasting strength and good looks.” The protective rubber arm covers assist in keeping your bike’s wheels looking spick and span. You’ll find it supports bikes up to 40-pounds and tires up to 2.5-inches wide. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Ditch the AmazonBasics namesake to save some cash. The HOMEE Bike Hanger is a great alternative that sports a slightly different design. You’ll find that it supports bike up to 66-pounds, which is an upgrade from today’s lead deal. However, you’re only getting one here, but at $10, this could be the best option for you.

Looking for something a bit more multi-purpose? Well, this 4-pack of hooks can be used to hang your bike, store lawn tools, or just about anything else. Considering $7.50 scores you four of them, this is a fantastic option if you’re not a big bike rider.

AmazonBasics Bike Hook features:

Sturdy bike-hanger hook (2-pack) offers a space-saving, out-of-the-way bike-storage solution

Made of durable industrial-grade steel with a powder-coated finish in Hammertone Grey for long-lasting strength and good looks

Protective rubber arm covers help keep bicycle rims safe from scratches

Holds any bike up to 2.5 inches wide; maximum weight capacity: 40 pounds (18kg)

Measures 12 by 9.8 by 5.1 inches; backed by an Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

