Drill, tap, and countersink in one step with DEWALT’s 5-piece Bit Set: $25 (Reg. $32+)

Reg. $32+ $25

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 5-piece Drill Tap Set (DWADTQTR5SET) for $25.04 shipped. That’s $7 off the going rate found at retailers like Lowe’s and matches for the lowest price we have tracked since mid-2017. This standout bit set paves the way for you to create your own screw threads when drilling a surface. Buyers will garner five different bit sizes, each of which is able to “drill, tap, and countersink all in one step.” These will make a great addition to many workshops, with DEWALT touting each as useful for mechanics, electricians, and the list goes on. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

For those of you that don’t need to create threads, you could instead opt for DEWALT’s 14-piece Drill Bit Set at $15 instead. This kit is ready to tackle “drilling in metal, wood, and plastics.” Each piece is coated in titanium, a perk that’s said to deliver a “longer life.”

Oh, and if you frequently shop at Home Depot, don’t miss out on today’s off-season discounts on patio furniture, and more. Shoppers can bag up to 20% off. Our favorite deal there is on Hampton Bay’s Briar Ridge 4-piece Set at $679. But that’s just one of many deals available, swing by our post to see what else is available.

DEWALT 5-piece Drill Tap Set features:

DEWALT Impact Ready® 5pc Drill Tap Set 1/4″ Capacity features a 1/4″ hex shank for use in impact drivers. This item allows you to drill, tap, and countersink all in one step; capable of working with up to 1/4″ thick material capacity. Includes: (1) 8-32 UNC, (1) 10-24 UNC, (1) 10-32 UNF, (1) 12-24 UNC, (1) 1/4″-20 UNC.

