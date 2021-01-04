Home Depot delivers off-season savings on patio furniture, more with up to 20% off

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 20% off select patio furniture, lighting, and rugs. Free shipping is available for all or you can opt for in-store pickup at no cost. Our top pick is the Hampton Bay Briar Ridge 4-piece Set for $679.20. As a comparison, it regularly goes for $800 or more. Today’s deal is down from the original $849 price tag. This kit includes three chairs, a coffee table, cushions, and pillows. It’s a solid option if you’d like to completely remake your outdoor space and enjoy some offseason savings this winter. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more top picks.

Another standout today is the Monte Carlo Clarity Max 56-inch Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan for $227.98. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $300 and originally sold for $400. This model features a sleek 3-blade design that’s made for indoor and outdoor spaces. It has a built-in LED light and includes a wall switch for both fan and light functionality. Rated 4/5 stars.

You can browse through the rest of Home Depot’s 1-day sale for more deals on everyday outdoor essentials. Then jump over to our home goods guide for all of our latest deals on essentials for your kitchen, bathroom, and more.

Hampton Bay Briar Ridge Seating Set features:

Relax in style with the 4-Piece Wicker Outdoor Patio Conversation Deep Seating Set from the Briar Ridge collection. The perfect addition to your garden, patio, balcony or poolside, it was made with beautifully hand-woven all-weather wicker and durable steel furniture frames for a long-lasting use. Coordinate this set with other pieces in the Briar Ridge Collection for better outdoor entertaining. The cushions are part of Home Depot’s Choose Your Own Color program; choose your own slipcover color to reflect your style and inspire your home. Light assembly required.

