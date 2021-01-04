FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Finish your next project with TECCPO’s compact mouse sander at 50% off, now $20

HIdalgo (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TECCPO Compact Mouse Sander for $19.98 Prime shipped with the code 8J6UGZ97 at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 50% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Whether you’re tacking DIY projects or trying your hand at fine woodworking, there’ll come a point where you need to sand something. This mouse sander gets the job done with less effort required on your part, as it does it all with a built-in motor. It includes 12 pieces of sandpaper and even has dust collection to help keep things neat and tidy. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you have 5-inch sanding disks laying around from your random orbital sander, then we’ve got another option that could work for you. This two pack of sanding blocks utilize the 5-inch disks and allow you to easily handle more delicate projects for just $15.

However, ditching the more well-made design of the sanding blocks above will net you a decent bit of savings. This 6-pack of sanding blocks come in multiple grits and require no additional sandpaper. Included, you’ll find 60, 80, 100, 120, 180, and 220 grit blocks, giving you the most-used options to finish your work. Plus, at only $8, this is a fraction of either option above.

TECCPO Compact Mouse Sander features:

  • Compact Sander runs at 14,000 orbits per minute with 1.1Amp of power; 1.5 mm diameter high eccentric orbit creates larger sanding area.Great for sanding and small polishing.
  • The bottom is equipped with strong vacuum suction hole, which rotates rapidly through the power provided by the high-efficiency pure copper motor to completely transport the wood dust into the dust collection bag. You just need to gently pour out the wood dust and reuse it. Ideal for indoor detail work.
  • 6 pieces of 60 grit and 6 pieces of 120 grit are easy to replace. You can use different grit depend on your work needs. By attaching different sandpapers,this electric sander can realize the grinding of glass, ceramic tile, wood, metal and other materials.

