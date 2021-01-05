Google Home leverages Assistant and works with Apple Music, more at $40 (Reg. $100)

Daily Steals is offering the Google Home Assistant-enabled Smart Speaker for $39.99 shipped with the code DNGHME at checkout. For comparison, it goes for $100 at Verizon and today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked since January of last year, when it fell to $29. Google Home leverages the Assistant smart home platform to deliver voice commands to your gear. It ties in with most smart home products, and even works well with Nest, ecobee, and more. You’ll also be able to enjoy voice-controlled music through Spotify, Pandora, YouTube Music, and even Apple Music, as well as several other services. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Save $10 when picking up the latest Amazon Echo Dot at $30 shipped. That’s right, just $30 scores you the brand-new Echo Dot. This unique-looking speaker utilizes the Amazon Alexa voice assistant platform to command your smart home and play music. Just keep in mind that this speaker likely won’t be quite as high-quality as the Google Home in today’s lead deal.

However, stepping back to the previous-generation Echo Dot will save you an additional $5 over the model above. Coming in at $25, you’ll still enjoy Alexa, music commands, and smart home control. Plus, it has a more sleek design to blend into your house better.

Google Home features:

Simplify your everyday life with the Google Home, a voice-activated speaker powered by the Google Assistant. Use voice commands to enjoy music, get answers from Google and manage everyday tasks. Google Home is compatible with Android and iOS operating systems, and can control compatible smart devices such as Chromecast or Nest.

