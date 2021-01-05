FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Joseph Joseph’s premium Stainless Steel Dish Rack strikes new low of $45 (Reg. $60)

Reg. $60 $45

Amazon is offering the Joseph Joseph Stainless Steel Extendable Dish Rack for $44.99 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. This premium dish rack is an ideal solution for anyone wanting to give their kitchen a more high-end appearance. While it does look great, it’s also quite functional with an extendable design that spans 21-inches to store more dishes at once. There’s a built-in draining spout that can be configured in three different positions alongside “raised ribs that prevent water being trapped under glasses and bowls.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Forego a premium design in favor of this chrome-plated alternative at $16. It clocks in at nearly a third of the price and boasts a detachable cutlery cup. At a lower cost, you will forfeit an extendable design, leaving you with a smaller size that measures 12.75 by 14.25 by 5.25-inches. Over 13,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Oh, and while you’re at it, don’t miss out on the deal we’ve spotted on Bella’s Pro 2-Slice Extra-Wide-Slot Toaster. Shoppers can score it for $20, a price that’s up to 60% off. If interested, be sure to act quickly as this offer expires at the end of the day.

Joseph Joseph Stainless Steel Dish Rack features:

  • Extends to hold more items when needed
  • Draining spout with three different positions
  • Raised ribs prevent water being trapped under glasses and bowls
  • Non-scratch draining prongs and chopping board rail
  • Movable cutlery drainer with knife slot

