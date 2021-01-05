Bring home this Bella Pro 2-Slice Extra-Wide-Slot Toaster for just $20 today (Reg. up to $50)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Bella Pro Series 2-Slice Extra-Wide-Slot Toaster for $19.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $50 at Best Buy with similar models going for even more via third-party Amazon sellers, today’s offer is as much as $30 or 60% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. If you’re in the market for a simple toaster that won’t break the bank, today’s deal might be exactly what you’re after. Alongside the stainless steel exterior, this model sports extra-wide slots to support a multitude of breads and frozen snacks. Other features include six browning settings, a slide-out crumb tray, and a handy cancel button. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Well, there really aren’t very many high-quality toasters out there for all that much less than $20. Even the AmazonBasics offering comes in at $23 right now. However, it is worth taking a look at some of the Black+Decker models out there that go for slightly less than today’s lead deal. This 2-slot option features a black and steel look for under $19 and this Black+Decker model has a sort of modern-retro vibe at $18.50. Both of which carry solid ratings and make for great alternatives to today’s Bella.

For more kitchenware offers head over to our home goods deal hub. You’ll find the Brita Gold Box sale is a great way to replace your aging water pitcher from $19.50 while this Calphalon Steel Espresso Machine will upgrade your morning coffee routine from $230 (Reg. up to $400). But you’ll also find deals on bedroom furniture alongside a host of other household essentials as well.

More on the Bella 2-Slice Extra-Wide-Slot Toaster:

Toast bread and bagels in this two-slice Bella Pro toaster. The anti-jam function keeps food from getting stuck, and six browning settings toast your bread to perfection. Auto shutoff and a cancel button stop the heat in this wide-slot Bella Pro toaster for extra safety and a precise level of crispness.

