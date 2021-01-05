FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Tacklife’s cordless screwdriver includes 33 bits, has a built-in battery, much more at $14 (45% off)

Household-us (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Tacklife Cordless Screwdriver Kit for $14.29 Prime shipped with the code UOPDJXCP at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 45% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. While this won’t really replace a full drill/drive for boring holes into wood or metal, it’s a great option for those just getting started in DIY who want to put together furniture or smaller pieces. It has a built-in 3.6V Lithium-Ion battery that’s recharged via microUSB, meaning you won’t have to swap anything or have a spare charger lying around. It also comes with 33 bits to get you started, and the built-in LED helps you see in dark places. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Update 1/5 @ 2:26 PM: Amazon is offering a DEWALT 5-tool 20V MAX Combo Kit for $299 shipped. Regularly $349 and up to $519, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Now, if you have a drill/driver, today’s deal might not be the best fit for you. However, picking up this 14-piece DEWALT bit set would really benefit you in the long run. The sizes range from 1/16-inch to 1/2-inch and everything in-between. Plus, the included carrying case keeps your bits organized so you know which one you’re grabbing. At $10, it’s a no-brainer purchase that every homeowner and DIYer should own.

However, the 5-piece CRAFTSMAN Screwdriver Set could fit your needs better. You’ll find both large and small Philips and flathead screwdrivers, as well as a 2-in-1 tool to help you get into tighter spaces here. These carry a full lifetime warranty, and will run you just $10 at Amazon.

Tacklife Cordless Screwdriver features:

The 2000mAh lithium-ion battery can be charged by any Micro USB charging, you can even charge it by laptop, it’s extremely convenient for using anywhere. With 3 Level Battery Indicator, it shows the real-time power of the battery: When fully charged, the three indicators light up; when the yellow and red indicators light up, indicating that the battery is low; when the red indicator lights up, you need to charge .

