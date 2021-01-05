FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your Zoom calls with a 1080p USB webcam at just $15 (50% off)

Victure Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p USB Webcam for $14.99 Prime shipped with the code 4ZPZ7KYL and when you clip the on-page coupon. This is 50% below its normal going rate and is the best available. Your laptop might have a built-in camera, but it’s likely not 1080p. If that’s the case, picking up a dedicated webcam for Zoom calls is a must. Today’s deal offers full 1080p HD video capture and even has built-in dual microphones, giving you a 2-for-1 upgrade. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you only have one or two USB ports on your computer, this 4-port hub is a must-have. It comes in at just $12 right now, leaving a few extra dollars from today’s lead deal.

However, if you’re someone who has Apple’s latest computers, grab a pair of nonda USB-C to USB-A adapters. These two devices easily can be left on your webcam’s USB cable so you can easily plug it into your computer at any moment. For just $4 each, this is a no-brainer purchase for all webcam owners.

Victure 1080p USB Webcam features:

  • Full HD 1080P Video Quality – The webcam is capable of full HD 1080P video quality at 30 frames per second, offering you the extremely clear widescreen video with a sharp image. Equipped with low light correction, it can record bright and high-contrast videos even in the dim light based on the environment.
  • Dual Stereo Microphones – Victure SC30 embraces built-in dual mics, recording and picking up your real sound. It employs intelligent noise-canceling technology which can filter out noise, making you fearless to call with others clearly and naturally.
  • Plug & Play, No Driver – Open the package, take out of the webcam, plug the USB interface into a computer and then turn on the webcam hd to use it. No need to install additional drivers and feel ease to operate it.
  • Compatible With Most Softwares – This usb webcam can flawlessly work with many software, such as Skype, Zoom, Google Hangouts, Facebook, FaceTime for MacOS and so on to color your video calling experience.

