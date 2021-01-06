FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon Rivet table and floor lamps are up to 40% off, now priced from $25

-
Amazon
40% off From $25

Amazon is offering its Rivet Textured Ceramic Table Lamp for $24.59 shipped. Today’s discount takes 40% off and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked since April. If you’re in need of a table lamp, be sure to check out this standout piece. It features a textured ceramic base that’s paired with brushed-nickel accents and an off-white linen shade. A clean look makes this offering a great choice for the living room, bedroom, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find yet another floor lamp that’s $40 off.

We’ve also spotted the Rivet Mid-Century Modern Concrete Task Floor Lamp for $81.40 shipped at Amazon. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is within $0.60 of the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish lamp features an adjustable metal arm that makes it a cinch to aim light wherever needed. The combination of a pointed metal cone shade and concrete base aim to deliver a modern and industrial look. The first bulb is included, allowing buyers to be up and running in no time. Rated 4/5 stars.

No matter which lamp you choose, grabbing a smart plug is a great way to spend some of today’s savings. The Gosund Mini Smart Plug is just $7, a price that’ll only cost a fraction of what you pocketed on either deal above. With more than 15,000 Amazon reviews, this unit scores a 4.3/5 star rating.

Amazon Rivet Ceramic Table Lamp features:

With a beautiful textured ceramic base reminiscent of Depression-era milk glass, this transitional-style gray table lamp with its brushed-nickel accents and off-white linen shade will bring a classic touch to any living space.

