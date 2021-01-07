Levi’s offering extra 50% off sale styles including popular denim, outerwear, more from $13

To start the New Year, Levi’s is currently offering an extra 50% off sale styles with promo code LASTCALL at checkout. Throughout this sale you can score deals on denim, outerwear, t-shirts, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $150 or more. Now is the perfect time to update your denim. The 511 Slim Fit Flex Jeans for men are a standout from this sale. The stretch infused fabric makes them a great option for traveling or everyday wear. This style also features a tapered hem that can easily be rolled for a fashionable look. Best of all, they’re currently marked down to just $20, which is $50 off the original rate. If you’re not a fan of a skinny jean, this is a great alternative to try out a fashionable style. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!