FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Levi’s offering extra 50% off sale styles including popular denim, outerwear, more from $13

-
FashionLevi's
50% off From $13

To start the New Year, Levi’s is currently offering an extra 50% off sale styles with promo code LASTCALL at checkout. Throughout this sale you can score deals on denim, outerwear, t-shirts, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $150 or more. Now is the perfect time to update your denim. The 511 Slim Fit Flex Jeans for men are a standout from this sale. The stretch infused fabric makes them a great option for traveling or everyday wear. This style also features a tapered hem that can easily be rolled for a fashionable look. Best of all, they’re currently marked down to just $20, which is $50 off the original rate. If you’re not a fan of a skinny jean, this is a great alternative to try out a fashionable style. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Levi's

About the Author

Eddie Bauer’s Flash Sale offers outdoor favorites...
Dockers End of Season Sale polishes your look with extr...
Nike, adidas, more up to 50% off during Finish LineR...
GAP’s Great Sale takes up to 75% off sitewide + e...
Nordstom’s new Reset section has you ready to tak...
Keep your beard in tip-top shape with this #1 best-sell...
Hunter’s Winter Sale offers up to 50% off boots, ...
Joe’s New Balance New Year Sale cuts up to 60% of...
Show More Comments

Related

75% off

Old Navy’s Epic Clearance Event offers deals from just $3: Denim, activewear, shoes, more

From $3 Learn More
65% off

The North Face outerwear, t-shirts, accessories, more up to 65% off with deals from $10

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $200

The “world’s smartest pressure cooker” with built-in scale drops to $120 shipped (Reg. $200)

$120 Learn More
$39 off

Apple Watch SE goes on sale again with nearly $40 in savings

$270 Learn More
87% off

Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice iPhone 11 Pro Leather Wallet Case $2 (87% off), more

$2 Learn More

Anker intros more affordable MagSafe accessories for iPhone 12 lineup

Learn More
Reg. $350

WD’s 4TB My Cloud EX2 Ultra NAS handles Plex and more at $299.50 (Reg. $350)

$299.50 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Swim Out, PXL, Titan Quest HD, and more

FREE+ Learn More