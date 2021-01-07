Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up therapy lamps on sale from $155 (Save up to $45)

Amazon is currently offering the Philips SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake-up Light for $179.95 shipped. While you’d normally pay $220, today’s offer amounts to $40 in savings, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. This Philips SmartSleep light is ready to not only help you fall asleep more peacefully at night, but also start the day on a better note. Alongside four lighting themes, there’s also a 2.4A USB charging port, eight wake up sounds, and FM radio support. Plus, it pairs with your smartphone and uses a built-in AmbiTrack sensor to offer tips on how to get a better night’s rest by measuring your bedroom’s temperature, noise, light, and humidity levels. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Ditching the built-in smartphone features found on the lead deal means you can save some additional cash with this deal on the standard Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light Therapy Lamp for $155.59. Down from $200, today’s offer comes within $5 of our previous mention and marks one of the best prices in months. Here you’ll find nearly all of the same features as above, but without the sleep recommendations. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

But if both of those discounted options are still overkill for the nightstand, the entry-level Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light at $45 is worth a look. While you’ll be giving up many of the bells and whistles noted above, this more affordable option will still help to gently wake you up each morning.

Philips SmartSleep Connected Light features:

Philips Somneo Connected is the Sleep & Wake-up Light designed with a suite of connected, customizable features to help you relax to sleep, and wake up naturally and well-rested. With sunset and sunrise simulation, personalized settings for light and sound, and a light-guided relaxation exercise that brings you to a sleep-conducive state when it’s time for bed, Philips Somneo can help you fall asleep effectively and wake up with energy.

