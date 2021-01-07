Save 40% when updating your outdoor lighting with a dusk-to-dawn fixture at $20

BesLowe USA (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering is its Dusk to Dawn Outdoor LED Light Fixture for $19.99 Prime shipped. For comparison, you’d normally spend $33 and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If your home is in need of outdoor lighting upgrades, this is a great way to go about it. Not only does it deliver a brand-new fixture, but also is compatible with E26 Edison-style bulbs for a unique look. Plus, the dusk-to-dawn sensor turns the light on when the sun goes down and off once it rises again. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Since you’re saving $13 here, why not use $11 of that to pick up some spare light bulbs. This 5-pack offer 720-lumens of light each and are perfect for these fixtures. They’ll pair well with the dusk-to-dawn feature and turn on and off when the fixture tells them to.

However, if you’re not interested in changing out an entire fixture, this 4-pack of LED bulbs offer dusk-to-dawn functionality themselves for $14. You’re still saving some cash over today’s lead deal, while getting a similar end result. The only thing this doesn’t deliver on is a brand-new fixture, which might be something you can live without.

BesLow Outdoor LED Light Fixture features:

Built-in dusk to dawn sensor on the top of the wall sconce can effectively detect brightness of its surroundings. Automatically turn on at dusk and turn off at dawn. Save energy and money on electricity bills. Super convenient and free you hands from manually switching.

