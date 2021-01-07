The Swimline Harbor Master Patrol Boat converts to a pool, water squirter, more at $48

Amazon is offering the Swimline Harbor Master Patrol Boat with Pump Action Squirter for $47.76 shipped. Today’s deal knocks 22% off its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While it might be too cold to hit the pool right now, spring is just around the corner, Swimline’s Harbor Master Patrol Squirter is a must-have for when things warm up. The integrated water gun allows you to play for hours, and the canopy provides shade when the sun is blazing. Plus, it can even convert into a mini swimming pool for when you’re at home. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Have smaller kids? The Intex Wave Rider Ride-On is a must-have pool toy for the summer. It measures 46- by 30.5-inches and is built for children ages 3 and up. While there’s no built-in water gun or canopy, and it can’t be transformed into a tiny pool, this will let your young ones enjoy floating around the pool after they learn to swim. Plus, at just $15, it’s an easy recommendation for all to pick up.

Is your kid still learning to swim? Well, this pack contains three pairs of floaties as well as a pump to keep your young one above water. This is the perfect summer present for your kids as it means they’ll learn to swim and you won’t have to worry about them going under. Plus, at $14, it’s quite budget-focused as well.

More about the Swimline Harbor Master Patrol Boat:

When you get Swimline’s Harbor Master Patrol Squirter, it becomes crystal clear who rules the waters. Meant for water fun, the integrated water gun will keep you playing for hours while also allowing you to stay in the shade when need be. When it’s time to relax, convert it into a mini swimming pool, making this boat the ultimate inflatable toy for any pool or backyard.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!