AUTO-VOX’s solar backup camera kit “installs in five minutes” at $51 off, now $119

Toshare (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the AUTO-VOX Solar Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $118.99 shipped with the code UCRSDT2K and when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal knocks $51 off the normal going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. AUTO-VOX boasts a 5-minute install that requires “no drilling, wiring, or professional installation.” The camera system is powered by the sun and it only needs “30-minutes of light exposure per day.” Plus, during the rainy season, the battery, once fully charged, can last up to 2-months with two to three uses per day. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Already have a display in your vehicle and looking to save some cash? Well, the eRapta backup camera is a great choice. I used this on my old SUV and absolutely loved it. Offering both day and night vision, this budget-focused camera comes in at just $26, keeping quite a bit of cash in your pocket.

Looking to secure your car while you drive? Well, picking up a dash camera is perfect for that task. This one from Aukey is a great option, as it records 1080p and offers a slim design. It’ll only set you back $36 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon right now, which fits within your savings of today’s lead deal, making it a great buy.

More about the AUTO-VOX Wireless Backup Camera:

Powered By the Sun: Solar1 maintains a charge with sunlight. You only need to charge it once a year with 30 minutes of sufficient sunlight exposure per day. Even in the rainy season,the fully charged battery can last for 2 months of average use (2~3 times per day).

Stable & Real-time Images: The 2.4G wireless digital frequency hopping technology prevents it from other wireless signals interference,like radio,Bluetooth or cellphone. The high-resolution sensor & 6 glass lens ensures high-definition and smooth image quality!

High Compatibility for Multiple Vehicle Types: The signal transmission distance of Solar1 is far enough, so it fits not only small cars but also the most medium-sized vehicles such as pickup trucks, cargo vans, and the small classes of RVs ( Less than 33 ft).

