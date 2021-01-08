FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

AUTO-VOX’s solar backup camera kit “installs in five minutes” at $51 off, now $119

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAUTO-VOX
$51 off $119

Toshare (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the AUTO-VOX Solar Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $118.99 shipped with the code UCRSDT2K and when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal knocks $51 off the normal going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. AUTO-VOX boasts a 5-minute install that requires “no drilling, wiring, or professional installation.” The camera system is powered by the sun and it only needs “30-minutes of light exposure per day.” Plus, during the rainy season, the battery, once fully charged, can last up to 2-months with two to three uses per day. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Already have a display in your vehicle and looking to save some cash? Well, the eRapta backup camera is a great choice. I used this on my old SUV and absolutely loved it. Offering both day and night vision, this budget-focused camera comes in at just $26, keeping quite a bit of cash in your pocket.

Looking to secure your car while you drive? Well, picking up a dash camera is perfect for that task. This one from Aukey is a great option, as it records 1080p and offers a slim design. It’ll only set you back $36 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon right now, which fits within your savings of today’s lead deal, making it a great buy.

More about the AUTO-VOX Wireless Backup Camera:

  • Powered By the Sun: Solar1 maintains a charge with sunlight. You only need to charge it once a year with 30 minutes of sufficient sunlight exposure per day. Even in the rainy season,the fully charged battery can last for 2 months of average use (2~3 times per day).
  • Stable & Real-time Images: The 2.4G wireless digital frequency hopping technology prevents it from other wireless signals interference,like radio,Bluetooth or cellphone. The high-resolution sensor & 6 glass lens ensures high-definition and smooth image quality!
  • High Compatibility for Multiple Vehicle Types: The signal transmission distance of Solar1 is far enough, so it fits not only small cars but also the most medium-sized vehicles such as pickup trucks, cargo vans, and the small classes of RVs ( Less than 33 ft).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

AUTO-VOX

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Take it outside with the Pick-Up-And-Go Ping Pong Table...
Amazon will ship two Furinno 3-Tier End Tables to you f...
Score a pair of aluminum MacBook stands for just $23 (S...
Fix that smile for 2021: 16-pack Crest 3D Glamorous Whi...
Makita’s 4-inch wide belt sander returns to Amazo...
Amazon closes Prime Pantry after trying different strat...
Save 20% on LEGO Minecraft, Avengers, City, Speed Champ...
Save $100 on Samsung’s eSports Odyssey G7 240Hz m...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $169

Take it outside with the Pick-Up-And-Go Ping Pong Table: $126 (Reg. $169)

$126 Learn More
80% off

Digital Nintendo Switch games from $2: Crash Team Racing, Lumo, Duke Nukem, more

From $2 Learn More
30% off

Amazon will ship two Furinno 3-Tier End Tables to you for $13 each

$13 each Learn More
$54 value

Score a pair of aluminum MacBook stands for just $23 (Save 58)

$23 Learn More
Reg. $40

Fix that smile for 2021: 16-pack Crest 3D Glamorous Whitestrips now $28.50 (Reg. $50)

$28.50 Learn More
$199

Makita’s 4-inch wide belt sander returns to Amazon low at 20% off, now $199

20% off Learn More

Amazon closes Prime Pantry after trying different strategies for six years

Learn More
25% off

Let KitchenAid’s Food Chopper help with your 2021 meal plan from $38 (25% off)

From $38 Learn More