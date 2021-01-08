FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nautica Winter Sale takes up to 70% off hundreds of styles from $5

-
FashionNautica
70% off From $20

The Nautica Winter Clearance Event takes up to 70% off hundreds of styles with deals from $5. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can easily update your wardrobe with deals on sweaters, jeans, outerwear, swimsuits, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Quarter-Zip French Ribbed Pullover is currently marked down to $25 and originally was priced at $80. This pullover will easily become a go-to in your everyday wardrobe and it’s available in an array of color options. It also can be layered for a stylish look or worn with jeans, joggers, khakis, and shorts alike. This style features a fashionable contrasting collar as well as logo that makes it stand out. This best-selling sweater is rated 4.5/5 stars from Nautica customers. If you’re looking for even more deals today be sure to head below or check out our fashion guide here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

