Nordstrom Rack’s Kate Spade Flash Sale takes up to 50% off handbags, shoes, more from $15

Nordstrom Rack’s Kate Spade Flash Sale takes up to 50% off handbags, shoes, jewelry, sunglasses, and even home items from $15. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Sylvia Large Dome Handbag that’s marked down to $140. For comparison, this handbag is regularly priced at $328 and is a great style for on-the-go because of its additional crossbody strap. It features a lavender coloring which is perfect for this spring and it can be worn with sweaters, dresses, shirts, and more. I also love that it has a zippered top to keep all of your essentials secure. Head below the jump to find even more deals today and check out our fashion guide to find additional sales from top brands.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Spade Flower Necklace that features a delicate design and will elevate almost any look. It’s currently marked down to $43 and originally was priced at $108. It also has four adjustable claps for a customized length.

Our top picks include:

