Prep for spring BBQ season with a $100 discount on the Pit Boss Austin XL Pellet Grill

Walmart is offering the Pit Boss Austin XL Wood Pellet Grill for $397 shipped. For comparison, it normally runs nearly $500 and today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked outside of a drop to $350. With over 1,000-square inches of “porcelain coated cooking surface” available here, this grill allows you to easily feed the entire family at one time. There’s a digital control board that has an LED readout and meat temperature probe, and the 31-pound hopper has a built-in purge system to keep things clean. You can change the temperature from 150- to 500-degrees through the control panel, allowing for precise cooking. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
If you don’t need such a large cooking area, the Pit Boss 440 Deluxe Wood Pellet Grill is available on Amazon for $283. This saves you more than $100 from today’s lead deal and still offers 465-square inches of cooking space.
Regardless of which pellet grill you pick up, you’re going to need some pellets to get cooking. For that, nothing can beat Traeger Hickory All-Natural Hardwood Grill Pellets. Hickory just has an iconic taste when you smoke with it, and is a staple in the BBQ world. Plus, at just $19, it’s a no-brainer purchase.
Pit Boss Austin XL Wood Pellet Grill features:
- Over 1000 sq in porcelain coated cooking surface.
- Digitally control board with LED read out with meat probe.
- Innovative flame broiler for direct flame grilling.
- 31 lb hopper with purge system.
- Four rolling casters
- Stainless steel side table with removable serving tray.
- Temperature range 150 – 500 F
