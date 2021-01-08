Prep for spring BBQ season with a $100 discount on the Pit Boss Austin XL Pellet Grill

Walmart is offering the Pit Boss Austin XL Wood Pellet Grill for $397 shipped. For comparison, it normally runs nearly $500 and today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked outside of a drop to $350. With over 1,000-square inches of “porcelain coated cooking surface” available here, this grill allows you to easily feed the entire family at one time. There’s a digital control board that has an LED readout and meat temperature probe, and the 31-pound hopper has a built-in purge system to keep things clean. You can change the temperature from 150- to 500-degrees through the control panel, allowing for precise cooking. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you don’t need such a large cooking area, the Pit Boss 440 Deluxe Wood Pellet Grill is available on Amazon for $283. This saves you more than $100 from today’s lead deal and still offers 465-square inches of cooking space.

Regardless of which pellet grill you pick up, you’re going to need some pellets to get cooking. For that, nothing can beat Traeger Hickory All-Natural Hardwood Grill Pellets. Hickory just has an iconic taste when you smoke with it, and is a staple in the BBQ world. Plus, at just $19, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Pit Boss Austin XL Wood Pellet Grill features:

Over 1000 sq in porcelain coated cooking surface.

Digitally control board with LED read out with meat probe.

Innovative flame broiler for direct flame grilling.

31 lb hopper with purge system.

Four rolling casters

Stainless steel side table with removable serving tray.

Temperature range 150 – 500 F

