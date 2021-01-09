FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Avoid the nail salon with these at-home acrylic powder manicure kits from $15

-
AmazonFashion
42% off From $15

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Shenails (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of Aikker Acrylic Powder and Tools for manicures priced from $15 Prime shipped. One of our top picks is this 13-piece kit that includes eight colors for $16.17. Normally fetching around $28, today’s deal not only marks a new low that we’ve tracked but saves you 42%. This is a “professional acrylic nail system” that includes everything you need to get started, including four glues and eight color powders. The only thing it doesn’t really have is extensions, so your actual nails will have to be a bit longer to leverage this kit. The major benefit here is that you won’t need a UV lamp to cure, which speeds up your at-home manicure. Rated 4/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s deals right here.

Not a fan of acrylic like today’s lead deal features? Well, this 6-pack of gel polishes gives you multiple colors to choose from and no powder to deal with. At just $10, you’re also saving an additional $6 here. However, do keep in mind that this gel polish requires a UV lamp to cure, something that the Aikker kit above doesn’t need.

Now that you have your nail game locked down, be sure to check out Vera Bradley’s cord organizer. It comes in French Paisley and is on sale for $28 right now at Amazon. This saves you 20% and gives you a cute way to keep your cables nice and tidy.

Aikker Acrylic Nail Kit features:

  • Professional acrylic nail system includes all you need: 4 glues, 8*0.25oz color powder and 1 recycling tray.
  • 8 seleted colors: more than 50 color combos can be designed with this set.
  • No uv/led lamp needed and easy to apply: doesn’t need nail lamp to cure, easy enough for a starter to do the job and keeps for more than 2 weeks.
  • Tips: to get a better effect, please use the recycling tray for dipping powder. And ensure all the bottles are cleaned up properly and the caps are tightened well after use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Log blood pressure to Apple Health with QardioArm’...
Fossil’s Mechanical Watch never needs a battery, now ...
Muscle Milk, Gatorade, and other supplements are priced...
Bring home De’Longhi’s 3-in-1 Specialty Cof...
Amazon’s Twelve South sale starts at $34 (Up to $...
Save 50% on a 2-pack of Amazon’s #1 best-selling ...
AUTO-VOX’s solar backup camera kit “install...
Take it outside with the Pick-Up-And-Go Ping Pong Table...
Show More Comments

Related

55% off

Home gym gear up to 55% off from $32: Flat benches, bikes, yoga gear, more

$32+ Learn More
Save now

Muscle Milk, Gatorade, and other supplements are priced as low as $7.50 in this 1-day-only sale

From $7.50 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, Apple Watch Series 5 hits new lows, Anker New Year’s sale, more

Learn More
Reg. $100

Log blood pressure to Apple Health with QardioArm’s Wireless Monitor: $80 (Save $20)

$80 Learn More
$115 off

Fossil’s Mechanical Watch never needs a battery, now $134 (Reg. $249), more from $76

From $76 Learn More
Reg. $150

Bring home De’Longhi’s 3-in-1 Specialty Coffee Brewer at $126 (Reg. $150)

$126 Learn More
$719 off

Apple’s prev-gen. 15-inch MacBook Pro is $719 off, more in Woot’s refurb. sale from $35

From $35 Learn More
$26 off

Amazon’s Twelve South sale starts at $34 (Up to $26 off)

From $34 Learn More