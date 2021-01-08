FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Vera Bradley’s cord organizer keeps your chargers untangled for $28 shipped at Amazon

Reg. $35 $28

Amazon is currently offering the Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Cord Organizer in French Paisley for $28.30 shipped. Regularly this cord organizer is priced at $35 and this is the lowest price we’ve found. Start the new year organized by keeping all of your chargers in one place and not tangled. This is a convenient way to travel with your cords too and it has a nice top handle for carrying. It’s also made of a lightweight cotton and also has mesh slips to store other small essentials. Rated 4.8/5 stars with reviews still coming through.

If you’re a fan of bright colors and looking to get organized in the new year, the Lilly Pulitzer Medium Planner is a great option. It’s currently priced at $24.95 and features an array of bright prints as well as 17-months of planning capacity. I personally own this planner and absolutely love it and the size is perfect to fit in almost any tote or handbag. It’s also highly rated 4.8/5 stars from over 280 Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide to find deals from top brands including Nautica, Calvin Klein, ASICS, and many more.

Vera Bradley Cord Organizer features:

  • The fabric you know & love, our quilted cotton is lightweight yet durable, & comes in a variety of colorful patterns
  • Great gift for the woman in your life for birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, & Mother’s Day
  • So many pockets to keep your tech essentials organized – 2 mesh slips, 2 elastic slips, 1 zip, 1 slip, & 1 snap tab
  • ur Vera Bradley Cord Organizer measures 8 inches wide, 6 inches high, & 2 inches deep

