Vera Bradley’s cord organizer keeps your chargers untangled for $28 shipped at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering the Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Cord Organizer in French Paisley for $28.30 shipped. Regularly this cord organizer is priced at $35 and this is the lowest price we’ve found. Start the new year organized by keeping all of your chargers in one place and not tangled. This is a convenient way to travel with your cords too and it has a nice top handle for carrying. It’s also made of a lightweight cotton and also has mesh slips to store other small essentials. Rated 4.8/5 stars with reviews still coming through.

If you’re a fan of bright colors and looking to get organized in the new year, the Lilly Pulitzer Medium Planner is a great option. It’s currently priced at $24.95 and features an array of bright prints as well as 17-months of planning capacity. I personally own this planner and absolutely love it and the size is perfect to fit in almost any tote or handbag. It’s also highly rated 4.8/5 stars from over 280 Amazon customers.

Vera Bradley Cord Organizer features:

The fabric you know & love, our quilted cotton is lightweight yet durable, & comes in a variety of colorful patterns

Great gift for the woman in your life for birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, & Mother’s Day

So many pockets to keep your tech essentials organized – 2 mesh slips, 2 elastic slips, 1 zip, 1 slip, & 1 snap tab

ur Vera Bradley Cord Organizer measures 8 inches wide, 6 inches high, & 2 inches deep

