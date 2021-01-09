FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Muscle Milk, Gatorade, and other supplements are priced as low as $7.50 in this 1-day-only sale

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Muscle Milk, Gatorade, and other supplements priced as low as $7.50 Prime shipped. Our favorite is this 4.94-pound Muscle Milk Chocolate Genuine Protein Powder for $30.22. For comparison, you’d normally pay up to $48, and today’s deal is the second-best price that we’ve tracked in the past 12 months. Boasting 32g of protein per serving here, this mix is designed to assist you with muscle rebuilding, growth, and maintenance while working out. You’ll find that there are 32 servings inside the 4.94-pound bottle, meaning this will last right at a month if you use it every day. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands of happy customers. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up this BlenderBottle. It has a built-in BlenderBall that you can use to keep your shake always perfectly mixed. The worst thing when drinking a protein shake is having the powder start to separate or settle in the drink, so this is a great way to sidestep that common issue. Plus, at just $8, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Not a fan of protein shakes? Well, you might be in need of a coffee maker upgrade. Right now, the De’Longhi 3-in-1 Specialty Coffee Brewer is $24 off at Amazon. That’s right, $126 will score you this unique brewer that can handle drip, pour over, and more.

More on the Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Powder:

  • Contains (1) 4.94 pounds cannister (about 32 servings) of muscle milk Genuine Protein Powder, packaging may vary
  • 32 grams of protein per serving to help support muscle rebuilding, muscle growth, and maintenance of muscle mass
  • Combination of high-quality slow releasing and fast releasing proteins provide a more sustained delivery of protein compared to whey alone
  • Excellent source of calcium and vitamins A, C, & D.

