Bring home De’Longhi’s 3-in-1 Specialty Coffee Brewer at $126 (Reg. $150)

-
Reg. $150 $126

Amazon is offering the De’Longhi 3-in-1 Specialty Coffee Brewer (ICM17270) for $125.99 shipped. That’s $24 off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked since June. This sleek-looking coffee maker is ready to brew “barista-quality” beverages “in minutes.” It’s said to “bring out the true flavor of your beans,” potentially leveling up the taste of your at-home concoctions. Brewers can choose between premium drip-style coffee or gourmet pour over. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of Amazon shoppers.

Already have a Keurig? If so, consider restocking your collection of pods with 40 Crave Coffee K-Cups at $19. While I am no coffee connoisseur, I have a hard time using any other pods since trying these. They’re packed with flavor and a variety of options ensures each cup can taste drastically different than your last.

Oh, and while you’re at it, why not expand your meal-prep abilities with KitchenAid’s Food Chopper. The deal we found yesterday has cut its cost as low as $38. This equates to 25% off, making now a great time to cash in and reduce the time required for future meal preparations.

De’Longhi 3-in-1 Specialty Coffee Brewer features:

  • Silver metallic color
  • Barista-quality coffee in minutes
  • Bring out the true flavor of your beans with breakthrough technology
  • Choose between premium drip-style coffee or gourmet pour over
  • SCA Golden Cup Certified

