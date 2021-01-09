FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s Twelve South sale starts at $34 (Up to $26 off)

$26 off From $34

Amazon is offering the Twelve South MagicBridge for $33.99 shipped. That’s $6 off the typical rate there and is a match for the best price we’ve tracked over the last couple months. If you own an Apple Magic Keyboard and Trackpad 2, this accessory from Twelve South is an excellent way to take your desk’s tidiness and organization to the next level. It pairs your Apple peripherals together, allowing them to move parallel while ensuring your workspace always looks its best. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Twelve South discounts up to $26 off.

More Twelve South deals:

No matter which accessories you pick up today, they’re bound to pair nicely with this large mouse pad at $10. It will span 23.6- by 13.7-inches, providing a cover that’ll prevent your desk surface from having to withstand scratches, spills, scuffs, and the list goes on. More than 12,500 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Twelve South MagicBridge features:

  • Organizes desk and creates a tidy two-in-one combo
  • Holds trackpad on either left or right of keyboard
  • Easy access to power switches and Lightning ports for charging
  • Works with Apple Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad 2 (not included)

