Get organized in 2021 with the Brother P-Touch Cube Smartphone Label Maker at $40

Amazon is offering the Brother P-Touch Cube Smartphone Label Maker for $39.99 shipped in both colors. Today’s deal saves you $20 from its normal list price and you’ll find that it’s among the best that we’ve tracked all-time. This tiny label printer uses Bluetooth to connect to the P-touch Design & Print app on your smartphone, negating cumbersome built-in keyboards or needing a computer. It can print a wide variety of templates or designs with 450 symbols, 60+ frames, and a plethora of fonts to choose from. This is a great way to get organized in the new year, as you can label different areas of your home, including drawers, cabinets, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the DYMO Label Maker LabelManager 160. I personally own one of these and absolutely love it. You’ll find that it has a built-in keyboard for you to type things out, making it a bit bulkier and less customizable than today’s lead deal. However, at $25, it saves an additional $15 over the model above.

On a tighter budget? The DYMO Embossing Label Maker is a great alternative. While it’s not digital, this works without charging and is super simple to use. Plus, at just $10, it’s a fantastic alternative that’ll save quite a bit over both of the other options above.

Brother P-Touch Cube features:

Personalized labels: Design and print labels from a smartphone or tablet when connected to a wireless network using the free P touch Design & Print App

Multiple label templates: Choose from a wide variety of pre designed templates or design labels from 450 symbols, 60+ frames, and a variety of fonts

Compatible: The P touch Design & Print app works with both Android and Apple devices and utilizes voice to text and spell check while designing labels

