Ozark Trail’s camping wagon supports 225-pounds + has oversized wheels at $58

Walmart is offering the Ozark Trail Camping Utility Wagon for $58 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $79 and you’ll find similar models fetch $85 on Amazon. Great for spring picnics and walks, this wagon is built to handle anything you throw at it with 7-inch wheels and a weight capacity of up to 225-pounds. The large wheels allow for tackling all terrains and the extension handle allows for easier hauling. Plus, once you arrive at your destination or back home, the wagon folds up and stores easily until it’s needed next. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

The Little Tikes Lil’ Wagon is perfect for toting around your young ones once the weather warms up. It can be picked up at Amazon for $27, which is a fraction of what today’s deal goes for. You’ll lose out on the oversized 7-inch wheels and 225-pound weight capacity available above, but, if you’re just wanting to go on evening walks, this is a great alternative.

However, your little ones might enjoy playing with the Green Toys Wagon more. It’s available for $20 right now on Amazon and is perfect for allowing them to run around the yard with their toys in it. Offering a smaller build and fun orange color scheme, the handle is tied by a rope to the wagon which makes it a blast to pull around.

More about the Ozark Trail Wagon:

Looking for an easy way to haul and carry items during your next outdoor excursion. If so, choose the uniquely designed Ozark Trail Wagon with Tailgate and Extension handle. You will be able to haul items of all sizes and weights thank to the sturdy steel frame and set of heavy-duty oversized 7-inch wheels for traversing terrains of all types. In fact, with this wagon’s design, you will be able to conveniently transport up to 225 pounds. It also features an innovative folding tailgate so you can load and unload items effortlessly, as well as haul longer items. And to make hauling easier, this wagon has an extension handle. Once the wagon’s transported your load, it folds up into a compact size to pack into the back of a car or a garage without taking up too much space. The dependable Ozark Trail Utility Wagon is great for tailgating, trips to the beach, camping, grocery shopping and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!