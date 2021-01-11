Samsung is showing off its latest home robotics technology at CES 2021 with an AI-laden model known as Bot Handy. Samsung is well-known for showcasing its advancement in home companion robotics at events like CES, and this year’s digital event is no exception. The Bot Handy is filled with camera and artificial intelligence technologies so it can help you tidy up the house, and then pour you a glass of wine when it’s time to wind down. Head below for a closer look at Bot Handy.

Samsung’s Bot Handy AI robot

Whether it’s tidying up the dirty clothes, filling the dishwasher, or preparing the dining room for guests, the new Bot Handy is designed to be your personal home companion helper. President of Samsung Research, Sebastian Seung, said Bot Handy is designed to be an “extension of you in the kitchen, living room, and anywhere else you may need an extra hand” at today’s Samsung CES 2021 presentation.

Bot Handy is a thin, vertical-oriented bot that rolls around your home on what appears to be a sort of wheeled-base. Although it can also swivel and expand its body vertically to reach higher shelves and the like as well. Extending from one side of its body is the aforementioned three-pivot point arm with a clamping hand-like pincer on the end that enables it to do the laundry and set the table. The “face” of the machine sports a virtual set of eyes that animate accordingly as it completes tasks around the house.

Samsung claims Bot Handy’s built-in AI help it understand how much pressure to use when grabbing your fine china, so as to not smash your dirty glasses in its artificially intelligent hand before landing them in the dishwasher. That, in combination with a pair of mounted camera units, help it determine the weight, size, and shape of various objects it needs to interact with around your home.

Bot Care

Samsung also showed the next iteration of its Bot Care unit (also seen in the video above). This one trades out the intelligent grabber arm for a head-mounted display and handy reminders. The “robotic assistant and companion” was shown smoothly gliding up to a desk before extending a display from its neck to host a video chat. It is also programmed to offer up personalized reminders like taking a break from your desk chair or reading off upcoming appointments, like Siri but better because it’s a robot with an adorable animated face.

This year’s CES 2021 Samsung robotic showing stepped things up a notch with the new wine-pouring Bot Handy. But we also getting the usual “still in development” treatment with no slated release window in sight. Clearly, this kind of tech is still a ways out from being in everyone’s home, but it is always interesting to see what kind of robotic companionship Samsung is cooking up, if not just for the brief glimpse into the future it might be providing.

But there are loads of CES 2021 tech announcements popping today that will actually be shipping soon (if they aren’t already). Be sure to swing by our CES 2021 news hub for all of the most interesting unveils from this year’s event.

