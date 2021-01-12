Garmin’s DriveSmart 65T GPS packs traffic + 6.95-inch display at $109 (Refurb, Orig. $270)

BuyDig is offering the Garmin DriveSmart 65T GPS for $109 shipped in refurbished condition. For comparison, it originally retailed for $270 and goes for $240 at both Amazon and Best Buy right now. Today’s deal is one of the best that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If you’re tired of relying on cell service for GPS, this is a great alternative. It has all maps offline and even utilizes traffic services where available. Plus, the large 6.95-inch display makes it super simple to see where your next turn will be. Rated 4.6/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

Given how much you’re saving here, why not put a bit of that cash toward picking up a wireless backup camera? It ties into your brand-new GPS and allows it to work with a dual purpose. Coming in at $140 on Amazon, you’re still getting both devices for less than the original retail price of the GPS.

However, if you’re on a tighter budget or don’t need the backup camera, make mounting this GPS simple with a dash pad. The Garmin Portable Friction Mount is a great choice and is available on Amazon for just $16.50, where it’s a #1 best-seller.

More about the Garmin DriveSmart 65T GPS:

Easy to use 6. 95” GPS navigator

Simple menus and bright, easy to see maps

Garmin Traffic suggests alternate routes. Backup camera compatible-yes (BC 30 or BC 40)

Voice activated and ability to pair with a compatible smartphone for hands free calling

