FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Garmin’s DriveSmart 65T GPS packs traffic + 6.95-inch display at $109 (Refurb, Orig. $270)

-
Smartphone AccessoriesbuydigGarmin
Orig. $270 $109

BuyDig is offering the Garmin DriveSmart 65T GPS for $109 shipped in refurbished condition. For comparison, it originally retailed for $270 and goes for $240 at both Amazon and Best Buy right now. Today’s deal is one of the best that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If you’re tired of relying on cell service for GPS, this is a great alternative. It has all maps offline and even utilizes traffic services where available. Plus, the large 6.95-inch display makes it super simple to see where your next turn will be. Rated 4.6/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

Given how much you’re saving here, why not put a bit of that cash toward picking up a wireless backup camera? It ties into your brand-new GPS and allows it to work with a dual purpose. Coming in at $140 on Amazon, you’re still getting both devices for less than the original retail price of the GPS.

However, if you’re on a tighter budget or don’t need the backup camera, make mounting this GPS simple with a dash pad. The Garmin Portable Friction Mount is a great choice and is available on Amazon for just $16.50, where it’s a #1 best-seller.

More about the Garmin DriveSmart 65T GPS:

  • Easy to use 6. 95” GPS navigator
  • Simple menus and bright, easy to see maps
  • Garmin Traffic suggests alternate routes. Backup camera compatible-yes (BC 30 or BC 40)
  • Voice activated and ability to pair with a compatible smartphone for hands free calling

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

buydig

Garmin

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Garmin’s Marvel-inspired smartwatches return to a...
Samsung’s 10000mAh 25W USB-C Portable Qi Charger ...
Pad & Quill intros new MagSafe-compatible iPhone 1...
RAVPower’s Portable Power Station offers 60W USB-...
PowerA’s Project xCloud MOGA Controller drops to ...
Smartphone Accessories: 10W Dual Qi Charging Pad $30 (2...
AirPods Pro drop to one of best prices ever at $179 (Re...
Give your AirPods some protection with elago’s $6...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Dell’s XPS Desktop sports a GTX 1660 Super + 10th Gen i5 at $600 (40% off)

$600 Learn More
Review

HyperX Cloud Revolver Review: Huge 7.1 soundstage in a gaming headset [Video]

Learn More

Blu-ray + 4K from $4: First Man, Steven Spielberg Director’s Collection, Jaws, Tenet, more

Learn More
Amazon lows

Garmin’s Marvel-inspired smartwatches return to all-time lows from $349 (Save $50)

$50 off Learn More
Reg. $35+

Invent your own electronic instruments with this littleBits STEAM kit at $26 (Reg. $35+)

$26 Learn More
$20 off

Coleman’s 30-Can Soft Cooler Bag locks in temps for nearly two days: $70 (Save $20)

$70 Learn More
Reg. $80

Samsung’s 10000mAh 25W USB-C Portable Qi Charger falls to $66 (Reg. $80)

$66 Learn More
15% off

Pad & Quill intros new MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 LeatherSafe Case at 15% off

From $51 Learn More