FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prana End of Season Sale takes 50% off apparel, outerwear, more from $20 shipped

-
Fashionprana
50% off From $20

The Prana End of Season Sale offers 50% off apparel, outerwear, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Los Feliz Flannel Shirt that’s currently marked down to $47 and originally it was priced at $79. This flannel shirt is lightweight and perfect for layering during transitional weather. You can also choose from an array of color options and it will pair nicely with jeans, khaki pants, joggers, and more. This flannel shirt will also never go out of style and the stretch infused fabric promotes comfort. It’s available in a slim fit, so it was designed to be flattering and rated 4.8/5 stars from Prana customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Reebok End of Season Event that’s offering an extra 50% off running shoes, apparel, accessories.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

prana

About the Author

Banana Republic’s Wardrobe Refresh Event takes up...
Marmot girls’ rain jacket for spring just $26 shi...
Fossil Wade Leather Wallet drops to $26 shipped at Amaz...
Fossil, Timex, and Citizen timepieces dive as low as $3...
YSL’s Rogue Sur Mesure lipstick device creates th...
Tommy Hilfiger’s updating your wardrobe with extr...
Reebok offers extra 50% off running shoes, apparel, acc...
Allen Edmonds Boot Sale cuts up to 40% off polished sty...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Dockers End of Season Sale polishes your look with extra 50% off already-reduced styles

From $15 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: 10W Dual Qi Charging Pad $30 (22% off), more

From $2 Learn More
Reg. $5

Download your own Pocket Yoga Teacher on iOS for FREE today (Reg. $5)

FREE Learn More
50% off

Banana Republic’s Wardrobe Refresh Event takes up to 50% off must-have styles from $20

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Teach Your Monster to Read, Orderly, Swift Miles, more

FREE+ Learn More
Shop now

Samsung’s Odyssey G7 1440p monitor hits $600 (Refurb, Orig. $800), more from $110

From $110 Learn More
20% off

Diving into HomeKit? Get two affordable smart plugs for $21 Prime shipped

$21 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Pikmin 3 Deluxe $45.50, Undertale $12, FF VII Remake $30, more

$45.50 Learn More