Prana End of Season Sale takes 50% off apparel, outerwear, more from $20 shipped

The Prana End of Season Sale offers 50% off apparel, outerwear, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Los Feliz Flannel Shirt that’s currently marked down to $47 and originally it was priced at $79. This flannel shirt is lightweight and perfect for layering during transitional weather. You can also choose from an array of color options and it will pair nicely with jeans, khaki pants, joggers, and more. This flannel shirt will also never go out of style and the stretch infused fabric promotes comfort. It’s available in a slim fit, so it was designed to be flattering and rated 4.8/5 stars from Prana customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Reebok End of Season Event that’s offering an extra 50% off running shoes, apparel, accessories.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!