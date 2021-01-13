Pandora Plus is 45% off when you buy 12-months for $30 at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering 12-months of Pandora Plus Music Streaming for $29.99. Normally $5 per month or $60 a year, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time for Pandora Plus. With this subscription, you’ll enjoy the ability to replay tracks, listen to four radio stations offline, and enjoy high-quality audio with a long time-out period. Plus, there are zero ads, meaning you’ll be able to listen to whatever song you want without interruption. Just keep in mind that this subscription will auto-renew after 12-months at $55, so be sure to cancel it before then to avoid any future charges. The biggest feature is that Pandora works seamlessly with HomePod, Alexa, and Assistant smart speakers, allowing you to enjoy it in any household with ease.

Don’t want to pay to stream? Well, those who have an Amazon Prime account automatically have access to Amazon Music. This service delivers ad-free streaming of over 2 million songs at no additional charge outside of your base Prime membership. It’s a great alternative for those who just don’t want to spend the extra cash to listen to music.

However, if it’s a higher-quality experience you’re after, Amazon Music HD is worth a shot. You’ll get 30-days of streaming for absolutely free here, with charges only coming after that should you enjoy it enough to keep it. Amazon Music HD includes over 70 million songs in CD quality, with millions of songs in ‘better than CD quality’ with up to 3730Kbps bitrates.

More about Pandora Plus:

Pandora Plus is our first ad-free subscription service. As a Pandora Plus subscriber, you also get the ability to replay tracks, listen to 4 radio stations offline, and you benefit from higher quality audio and a longer timeout period.

