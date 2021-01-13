FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Pick up eight Stanley 5-inch kids scissors for just $0.50 each

Amazon is offering an 8-pack of Stanley Minnow 5-inch Kids Scissors for $4.48 Prime shipped. This makes each pair just $0.56 each and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, dropping 68% from its original list price and down 44% from its regular going rate of $8 these days. These scissors have a blunt tip to help keep kids safe and measure 5-inches long. You’ll find “long-lasting, wear-resistant” stainless steel blades here, meaning these should last a while before it’s time to replace them. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Just need a single pair? Well, picking up the Fiskars Kids Classic Pointed Tip Scissors is a great alternative. It’s available for under $2. The main thing is that you’re only getting a single pair of scissors here, and not eight like today’s lead deal. Also, keep in mind that these scissors have a more pointed tip instead of blunt, meaning they could be a bit more dangerous for younger ages.

Already have plenty of scissors? Well, this 12-pack of #2 pencils is a must-have for school. It’s available for $2 on Amazon and is made from real wood. They’re even pre-sharpened, so you can start working on stuff right out of the box.

More about Stanley Minnow Scissors:

  • Kid-safe blade angle protects while easily cutting through materials (for ages 4+)
  • Ergonomic design for smooth, comfortable cutting
  • Long lasting, wear-resistant stainless steel blades

