Enjoy ad-free streaming and offline listening with 50% off a year of Pandora Premium

Best Buy is offering 12-months of Pandora Premium Music Streaming for $54.99. For comparison, you’d pay $110 normally and today’s deal saves you 50%. While we saw Pandora Plus for $30 yesterday, Pandora Premium takes the features available there up a notch. Instead of having to watch an ad in order to listen to any song, it’ll play instantly ad-free. Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy unlimited offline listening as well as make and share playlists, if that’s something you’re into. Of course, you’ll still enjoy the ability to replay tracks, listen to four radio stations offline, and enjoy high-quality audio with a longer time-out period. The biggest feature is that Pandora works seamlessly with HomePod, Alexa, and Assistant smart speakers, allowing you to enjoy it in any household with ease.

With today’s deal costing the same as what you’d pay for a year of Pandora Plus, our recommendation for an alternative remains the same: Amazon Music. It’s included with your Prime membership already and offers ad-free streaming of over 2 million songs at no additional charge.

Of course, if it’s high-resolution audio that you’re after, Amazon Music HD remains our go-to recommendation. Amazon offers a 30-day trial at no cost, with charges only coming after that should you enjoy it enough to keep it. Amazon Music HD includes over 70 million songs in CD quality, with millions of songs in ‘better than CD quality’ with up to 3730Kb/s bitrates.

More about Pandora Premium:

Pandora Premium includes all the benefits of Pandora Plus, but also offers unlimited offline listening and the ability to search and play songs on-demand. With Pandora Premium you can create fully customizable playlists, access as much of your music collection offline as your mobile device will allow, and you’ll have higher quality audio and longer timeouts than Pandora Plus subscribers. Pandora Premium is $9.99/month or $109.89/year (when purchased directly from Pandora).

