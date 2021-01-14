FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ensure you never have a flat bike tire with this 12V portable air compressor at $15 (50% off)

VacLife (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 12V DC Portable Air Compressor for $14.98 Prime shipped with the code GOVL701YE at checkout. While you might never have had to inflate a tire on the side of the road, you’ve likely had the need to air up a basketball or football while at the park. It might be a while before it’s warm enough to head back outdoors, but be prepared to anything when grabbing this portable air compressor. It runs off your car’s 12V DC plug and can be used just about anywhere. The LED display shows you what PSI is being used right then, and the three extra nozzles allow you to inflate bike or car tires, air beds, or balls. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re just after airing up bike tires or footballs, this hand pump is the perfect solution. It comes in at under $10 on Amazon and will easily take care of anything you need without having to plug into power. Just keep in mind it won’t really work on car tires, so do keep that in mind.

VacLife Portable Air Compressor features:

This auto tire air compressor can inflate your standard car tires in seconds. Plug it into the 12V power outlet in your car and attach the stem to the tire valve. One simple press on the car air compressor and it will do all the work for you. A great solution for emergency on the way.

