FLIR’s One Pro LT thermal imaging camera comes with Micro-USB + USB-C at a low of $170

Adorama is offering the FLIR One Pro LT Micro-USB Thermal Imaging Camera for Android with a free Micro-USB to USB-C Adapter for $169.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a normal going rate of $300 and fetches $232.50 at Amazon right now. If you’re someone who needs to check temperatures around the house, or for work, this is a fantastic option. It can help pinpoint energy loss spots where heat comes in or escapes, and is rated to measure from 4- to 248-degrees Fahrenheit. While it is built to use Micro-USB, Adorama includes an adapter with your purchase so you can hook it up to USB-C devices easily. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Save some cash when opting for the FLIR ONE Gen 3 for iOS. It’s available for $165.50 right now at Amazon and delivers a similar experience as today’s lead deal, but with iOS compatibility instead of Android. While the Gen 3 and Pro LT share many similarities, you’re going to be notably losing out on the quality of image it can capture and field-of-view.
More about the FLIR One Pro LT:
- Powerful: Infrared camera mobile accessary with adjustable one fit connector lets you find hidden electrical problems, energy loss, water damage, and other heat related issues
- Rugged and User Friendly: Intuitive on screen menus & ergonomic on camera buttons allow for one handed operation
- Rugged design with 1.8 meter drop test, scene temperature range of 20 °C to 120 °C ( 4 °F to 248 °F), and fully Featured free app
- Free FLIR ONE mobile app (recently Updated), real time professional tips and tricks, multiple spot meters, and easy automated reporting to document your findings user registration not required
- This product is for commercial purposes only and is export controlled under US Regulations for non us military end users and military end uses
