FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

FLIR’s One Pro LT thermal imaging camera comes with Micro-USB + USB-C at a low of $170

-
Smartphone AccessoriesAdoramaFLIR
Reg. $230+ $170

Adorama is offering the FLIR One Pro LT Micro-USB Thermal Imaging Camera for Android with a free Micro-USB to USB-C Adapter for $169.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a normal going rate of $300 and fetches $232.50 at Amazon right now. If you’re someone who needs to check temperatures around the house, or for work, this is a fantastic option. It can help pinpoint energy loss spots where heat comes in or escapes, and is rated to measure from 4- to 248-degrees Fahrenheit. While it is built to use Micro-USB, Adorama includes an adapter with your purchase so you can hook it up to USB-C devices easily. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the FLIR ONE Gen 3 for iOS. It’s available for $165.50 right now at Amazon and delivers a similar experience as today’s lead deal, but with iOS compatibility instead of Android. While the Gen 3 and Pro LT share many similarities, you’re going to be notably losing out on the quality of image it can capture and field-of-view.

For other great smartphone accessories, be sure to check out our guide and daily roundup. Today, we’ve got a slew of great deals for you to browse, including a solid discount on Seneo’s 3-in-1 Qi charger, iPhone cases, Pixel Buds, and much more.

More about the FLIR One Pro LT:

  • Powerful: Infrared camera mobile accessary with adjustable one fit connector lets you find hidden electrical problems, energy loss, water damage, and other heat related issues
  • Rugged and User Friendly: Intuitive on screen menus & ergonomic on camera buttons allow for one handed operation
  • Rugged design with 1.8 meter drop test, scene temperature range of 20 °C to 120 °C ( 4 °F to 248 °F), and fully Featured free app
  • Free FLIR ONE mobile app (recently Updated), real time professional tips and tricks, multiple spot meters, and easy automated reporting to document your findings user registration not required
  • This product is for commercial purposes only and is export controlled under US Regulations for non us military end users and military end uses

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Adorama

FLIR

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Qi Charging Statio...
Save on Nomad Apple Watch bands and more during latest ...
Amazon drops the price on its AirPods case to just $4 (...
Many of Apple’s official iPhone cases go on sale ...
Upgrade to Klipsch’s 300W bookshelf speakers for ...
Score the Panasonic Lumix GH4 + Rokinon 16mm f/2.2 lens...
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 17-port PowerHub XL $40 (...
Garmin’s DriveSmart 65T GPS packs traffic + 6.95-...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Save 30% on this 12-in-1 USB-C hub that has dual 4K HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, SD, more at $49

$49 Learn More
Reg. $350

Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock falls to new all-time low at $270 (Save $80)

$270 Learn More
Reg. $25

Modernize the front door with Amazon’s matte black Square Deadbolt, now $21

$21 Learn More
Reg. $20

Quest’s 10-pack Pecan Hero Chocolate Caramel Protein Bars now just over $10 (Reg. up to $20)

$10 Learn More

Everything we know about LEGO’s summer 2021 Star Wars kits: UCS Gunship, Death Star, more

Read more Learn More
Reg. $240

Delta Faucet’s magnetic Kitchen Faucet boasts modern aesthetics at $199.50 (Amazon low)

$199.50 Learn More
Reg. $50

Amazon’s K-Cup Coffee Maker hits all-time low at $34 Prime shipped (Reg. $50)

$34 Learn More
Reg. $200

Garmin’s Venu Sq Smartwatch can track sleep, respiration, and more at $170 (Reg. $200)

$170 Learn More