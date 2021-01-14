FLIR’s One Pro LT thermal imaging camera comes with Micro-USB + USB-C at a low of $170

Adorama is offering the FLIR One Pro LT Micro-USB Thermal Imaging Camera for Android with a free Micro-USB to USB-C Adapter for $169.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a normal going rate of $300 and fetches $232.50 at Amazon right now. If you’re someone who needs to check temperatures around the house, or for work, this is a fantastic option. It can help pinpoint energy loss spots where heat comes in or escapes, and is rated to measure from 4- to 248-degrees Fahrenheit. While it is built to use Micro-USB, Adorama includes an adapter with your purchase so you can hook it up to USB-C devices easily. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the FLIR ONE Gen 3 for iOS. It’s available for $165.50 right now at Amazon and delivers a similar experience as today’s lead deal, but with iOS compatibility instead of Android. While the Gen 3 and Pro LT share many similarities, you’re going to be notably losing out on the quality of image it can capture and field-of-view.

For other great smartphone accessories, be sure to check out our guide and daily roundup. Today, we’ve got a slew of great deals for you to browse, including a solid discount on Seneo’s 3-in-1 Qi charger, iPhone cases, Pixel Buds, and much more.

More about the FLIR One Pro LT:

Powerful: Infrared camera mobile accessary with adjustable one fit connector lets you find hidden electrical problems, energy loss, water damage, and other heat related issues

Rugged and User Friendly: Intuitive on screen menus & ergonomic on camera buttons allow for one handed operation

Rugged design with 1.8 meter drop test, scene temperature range of 20 °C to 120 °C ( 4 °F to 248 °F), and fully Featured free app

Free FLIR ONE mobile app (recently Updated), real time professional tips and tricks, multiple spot meters, and easy automated reporting to document your findings user registration not required

This product is for commercial purposes only and is export controlled under US Regulations for non us military end users and military end uses

