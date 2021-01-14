Upgrade your smart home with 66-feet of Bluetooth-controlled RGB LED lighting at $24

Jadisi (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 65.6-foot Bluetooth RGB LED Light Strip for $24.13 Prime shipped with the code 7B6MIP5T at checkout. Down from $34, today’s deal saves 30% and is the best available. This kit includes three 16.4-foot strips of RGB LEDs that are all controlled through either a Bluetooth-connected smartphone or with the included remote. There’s also a built-in microphone that allows you to sync the lights to music for when you want to have a good time. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you don’t need quite as much LED coverage, we’ve found a 16.4-foot RGB strip available for under $12 Prime shipped at Amazon. It also isn’t RGBIC and doesn’t include smartphone control, but at such a budget-friendly price, you’ll find that this is the perfect upgrade for your home theater or office.

Should you be on a tighter budget, opting for this USB-powered RGB LED strip is a great way to deliver a high-end look to your home theater. You’ll find that it needs only a single USB port to be powered, negating the normal AC outlet requirement that most LED strips have. Your TV should have at least one USB port free, which makes it clean and easy to utilize this RGB LED strip. You’ll find that this RGB LED strip is available at Amazon for $11.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, saving you $7 more than even the budget-focused strip above.

More about the Jadisi LED Strip:

RGB LED light strip can create multiple smart music modes through IR remote control and APP (for iOS/Android), 65.6ft (4×16.4ft) RGB LED light strip. There are more than 16 million colors to choose from in the APP. You can DIY your favorite color to decorate your room.