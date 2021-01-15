Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac with 512GB SSD gets a $100 discount at B&H

B&H is offering Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac i5 3.3GHz/8GB/512GB for $1,899 shipped. This is $100 off its normal going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked.

This is Apple’s latest Retina 5K iMac and the features are sure to impress. You’ll find a familiar design here with upgraded internals, like an Intel 10th Gen Core processor, 1080p webcam, and Radeon Pro 5300 4GB graphics. Plus, there’s 8GB of RAM and a 512GB internal PCIe solid-state drive, which is more than plenty for a majority of tasks. You can learn more about the changes in this latest refresh here alongside additional details in our hands-on review.

With just a fraction of your savings, considering picking up Satechi’s aluminum USB-C hub designed specifically for the iMac. It takes up just a single USB-C port on the back of your iMac and brings three USB 3.0 ports, SD, and microSD up front, alongside the USB-C port that it’s taking up. It’s available on Amazon for $50 and is something that every iMac owner should have.

While you’re at it, did you see that Apple’s latest M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro is also $100 off? Well, it is, and the M1 processor is a fantastic option for many. You’ll find stellar battery life, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and 512GB of storage available here. Also, be sure to check out our Apple guide which is updated daily with the best deals from around the web.

Apple 2020 27-inch Retina 5K iMac features:

3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 6-Core (10th Gen)

8GB of DDR4 RAM | 512GB PCIe SSD

27″ 5120 x 2880 IPS Retina 5K Display

AMD Radeon Pro 5300 (4GB GDDR6)

UHS-II SDXC Card Reader

2 x Thunderbolt 3 | 4 x USB 3.0 Type-A

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 5.0

1 x Gigabit Ethernet Port

Magic Keyboard & Magic Mouse 2 Included

