FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Drop $100 from Apple’s latest M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro

-
AmazonAppleBest Mac Deals
$100 off $1,399

Amazon offers Apple’s M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB of storage for $1,399. Free shipping is available for all. That’s a $100 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen at Amazon. Apple’s new MacBook Pros feature the brand’s first silicon chips, which promises a “giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance.” This model offers up to 20-hours of battery life, the best ever for a MacBook Pro, 8GB worth of RAM, and 512GB worth of solid-state storage. You’ll also find two Thunderbolt 3 ports on this model. 

Make the most of your savings today and pick up this stylish felt sleeve that’s available in two different colors. Alongside dedicated storage for your MacBook Pro, there’s also another compartment for an added accessory. It’s an easy add-on to today’s lead deal and a great way to keep your new MacBook Pro safe along the way.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. Including Woot’s 1-day refurb sale from $100 featuring deals on iPhones and Apple Watches.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance
  • Get more done with up to 20 hours of battery life, the longest ever in a Mac
  • 8-core CPU delivers up to 2.8x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever
  • 8-core GPU with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games
  • 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning
  • 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid
  • Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Mac Deals

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

AmazonBasics at-home fitness sale takes up to 20% off j...
Today’s best game deals: Yoshi’s Crafted Wo...
Aqara’s new HomeKit Secure Video Camera has a built-i...
JBL’s waterproof Pulse 4 Bluetooth Speaker packs ...
Apple launches $5 biopic movie sale: On the Basis of Se...
Keurig 5-inch K-Slim Coffee Maker down to $70 shipped f...
Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials from $9.5...
iPhone and Apple Watch deals from $100: XS $380, 11/Pro...
Show More Comments

Related

$64 off

Apple’s M1 13-inch MacBook Air 512GB falls to new Amazon low at $1,185

$1,185 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro returns to all-time low, Best Buy 3-day sale, Home Depot Last Chance Deals, more

Learn More
$299 off

Take $300 off Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro

$2,500 Learn More
Reg. $500

Blendtec’s Designer 650 Blender heats soup and comes with an 8-yr. warranty at up to $250 off

$250 Learn More
25% off

TOMS refreshes your kicks with extra 25% off all sale items with deals from $20

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $250

JBL’s waterproof Pulse 4 Bluetooth Speaker packs RGB lighting at $199 (Save 20%)

$199 Learn More
Reg. $10+

Apple launches $5 biopic movie sale: On the Basis of Sex, Hotel Rwanda, many more

$5 Learn More
Reg. $110

Keurig 5-inch K-Slim Coffee Maker down to $70 shipped for today only (Reg. up to $110)

$70 Learn More