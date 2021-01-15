Never be stuck with a dead battery, this portable jump starter is 35% off at $58.50

WorldUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Tacklife 1000A T8 Portable Jump Starter for $58.49 shipped with the code VMPWF337 at checkout. Today’s deal knocks 35% off the normal rate and is the best available. Boasting 1000A of peak current, this portable jump starter has the ability to assist all gas engines and up to 6.5L diesel with starting up to 40 times before you have to plug it back in. Plus, it has three USB QuickCharger ports so you can easily power a smartphone, tablet, or other gear should you not need to jump-start a vehicle. It’s also quite compact, meaning it can stay in your car under the seat so it’s always ready to go. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If your vehicle doesn’t have a battery that frequently dies, then today’s deal might not be a need for your road trips. However, everyone should have Anker’s PowerCore Slim 10000 PD. It’s an absolute must if you’re wanting to get something a bit smaller. The main thing to keep in mind here is that it won’t power a car, but, it’ll easily recharge your iPhone or iPad. Offering a 10000mAh capacity and 18W USB-C Power Delivery port, this portable battery is just $16 Prime shipped.

Something else that I consider an essential while traveling at all is the OLIGHT I3E EOS LED flashlight. I don’t leave the house without my I3E, as it provides plenty of illumination in its compact form-factor. At just $10 Prime shipped, it’s an easy recommendation.

More about Tacklife’s T8 MAX Jump Starter:

MORE POWERFUL BOOSTER – With 1000A peak current, the T8 MAX Jump Starter can start all gasoline engines and 6.5L diesel engines up to 40 times – including cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, ATVs and boats.

MULTIPLE PROTECTIONS – The intelligent jumper cable is featured with 8 smart protections to ensure safety during use, making it safer than other ordinary cables. The full-metal, ergonomically designed clamps are durable and easy to use.

BACKUP POWER SUPPLY – The T8 MAX car starter is equipped with 3 USB quick-charge ports. Use it to charge your mobile phone, tablet and Kindle faster. The 12V 10A DC port can power for other auto products (cigarette lighter adapter is included).

EMERGENCY LED FLASHLIGHT – More than a car booster, the T8 MAX is also a bright flashlight for emergency situations, which make it easier to use at night. There are 5 modes for your various needs, including special red hazard light.

SATISFIED CUSTOMER SERVES – If you have any questions or problems please contact us via Amazon or our official customer support. Our professional support team will help you solve your problem within 24 hours.

