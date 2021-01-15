Under $5 scores you a 12-in-1 multitool with sheath at Walmart

Walmart is offering the Ozark Trail 12-in-1 Multitool with Sheath for $4.87 with free shipping for Walmart+ members, otherwise, orders are delivered at no-cost with a purchase of $35 or more. For comparison, third-parties at Amazon sell this same multitool for around $12 and today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked. This multitool includes 12 individual functions while taking up little room on your belt. You’ll get both standard and long-nose pliers, a wire cutter, awl, knife, file, screwdrivers, and more here. Plus, the included sheath keeps it always accessible on your belt. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

When it comes to multitools, this is about as budget-focused as it gets. For example, even the Gerber Shard, which does far less than today’s deal, is $8 at Amazon.

However, we’ve found this keychain-style multitool available for around $4 at Amazon. While it doesn’t include pliers, an awl, or other tools like that, you’ll be able to use a Phillips head screwdriver, pry tip, file, cord cutter, and more here.

More about the Ozark Trail Multitool:

Be prepared for almost any situation with this Ozark Trail 12-in-1 Multi Tool(Model 7012). It’s small, compact and easy to use. This silver Ozark Trail multi tool includes standard pliers, long nose pliers and a wire cutter. It also features three different screwdrivers, a knife, a bottle opener and a can opener to help you stay prepared for different situations. It’s ideal to use for camping, fishing, hunting and other outdoor activities. Keep one in the house or garage and one in the car for emergencies. This item includes a handy pouch with a snap closure for convenient carrying on a belt.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!