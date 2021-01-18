FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

GAP Factory Great Sale offers up to 75% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance from $5

FashionGAP Factory
75% off From $5

GAP Factory’s Great Sale offers up to 75% off sitewide and an extra 50% off all clearance with promo code GFGREAT at checkout. Better yet, take an extra 15% off your entire purchase with code GFBEST too. Give your wardrobe a refresh with deals on shirts, sweaters, jeans, dresses, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Athletic Taper Jeans with GapFlex is a standout from this sale. They’re currently marked down to $36 and regularly are priced at $60. These jeans are infused with stretch to promote comfort and have a trendy tapered hem that can easily be rolled for a stylish look. The grey wash is also very popular and can be dressed up or down with casual t-shirts, button-down shirts, or sweaters. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Gap Factory and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

