Google’s Pixel 4a 5G returns to all-time low at $459 shipped ($40 off)

Amazon is offering the Google Pixel 4a 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $459 shipped. Also at B&H. For comparison, it has a list price of $499 and today’s deal is a match for the lowest that we’ve tracked. Google’s newest Pixel 4a with 5G offers the latest in connectivity standards on supported mobile plans. You’ll find a 5.8-inch OLED display alongside a Snapdragon 765G processor here, providing plenty of power for the large display. Plus, you’re scoring a 16MP wide-angle camera as well as the standard 12.2MP shooter that the 4a normally comes with. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Keep your new smartphone safe with the Spigen Ultra Hybrid case. It’s clear so you can see the unique design of Google’s latest smartphone and offers ample protection against drops and scratches on the rear of the phone. At just $12, it’s a no-brainer purchase at Amazon to protect your new investment.

After protecting the rear of your device, be sure to keep your display scratch-free. This 3-pack of tempered glass offers ample scratch resistance and installs easily thanks to the included form. Plus, since you have three here, even if one gets scratched or cracked, you’ll have two to replace it with. You’ll only spend $9 here, so be sure to grab this before

Google Pixel 4a 5G features:

Meet Pixel 4a with 5G, the essential Google phone. It has the helpful stuff you need in a cell phone, with an extra boost of 5G speed. So you can download a movie in seconds, enjoy smooth streaming, and play your favorite games. Pixel 4a with 5G also takes amazing ultrawide photos in any light, keeps your data safe, blocks robocalls, and has an all-day battery that can last up to 48 hours with Extreme Battery Saver.

