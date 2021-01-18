Merrell’s offering up to 50% off popular boots, outerwear, more + free shipping

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

The Merrell Winter Sale takes up to 50% off select styles of boots, outerwear, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders and express delivery on totals over $120. One of our top picks from this sale is the Thermo Rogue Mid Boots that are currently marked down to $132 and originally were priced at $220. These waterproof boots were made for the outdoors with an insulated barrier and rigid outsole to promote traction. They’re also lightweight and sleek for added convienience and even have an anti-odor lining to keep your boots smelling fresh. Plus, they features arch and ankle support too. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Also, be sure to check out Marmot’s new markdowns that’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of new styles.

