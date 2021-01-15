FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Marmot’s updating your outerwear with up to 50% off sale styles + free shipping

Marmot added new markdowns to its sale section with up to 50% off popular outerwear, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Now is a great time to update your winter outerwear and our top pick from this event is the Alassian Featherless Parka Jacket for men that’s marked down to $105. To compare, it was originally was priced at $350. This jacket is perfect for outdoor sports with a waterproof exterior and down insulation to help keep you warm. It also features an attached hood and zippered hand pockets for added convienience. This style comes in three versatile color options and rated 4.5/5 stars from Marmot customers. Head below to find even more deals and be sure to check out our fashion guide with an array of sales happening today from top brands.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Minimalist Jacket is currently marked down to $113 and originally was priced at $189. This jacket is lightweight, waterproof, and available in a wide selection of color options. It’s also infused with stretch, which is nice for outdoor activities and rated 4.5/5 stars.

Our top picks for women include:

