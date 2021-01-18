This digital meat thermometer includes a leave-in probe at under $17

GAISTEN Official (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe for $16.79 Prime shipped with the code QOL4IZVQ at checkout. For comparison, you’d normally pay $24 and today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked. Most instant-read thermometers aren’t built to go inside of your oven, as they have a plastic housing that would easily melt. However, this model offers both an instant-read probe and a leave-in one that’s designed to handle the high temperature of an oven, up to 572F to be exact. You’ll know how hot or cool something is within 2- to 4-seconds after inserting the probe, and there’s even a programmable alarm so you know once something is done cooking. Rated 4.6/6 stars.

Ditch the 2-in-1 design and digital readout to save some cash. This roasting meat thermometer is a fantastic alternative to today’s lead deal. It’s available for under $10 at Amazon, while still delivering a similar experience to the model above.

If you can live without a large analog display or digital readout, this Rubbermaid Instant Read Thermometer is available at Amazon for just under $4.50. The main thing to keep in mind is that the readout here is quite small, so, if you have a hard time seeing miniature numbers, this might not be the best option for you.

More about the GAISTEN Digital Meat Thermometer:

OVEN SAFE & HIGH HEAT RESISTANCE PROBE: Specially designed external wire probe to measure the internal temperature of the meat while put into the oven / grill / smoker, 42’’ long wire that you can track the meat thermometer from the machine outside, while the original probe can only measure the food after taking out from the machine. Meat probe and wire can withstand temp from -58°F to 572°F (-50°C to 300°C).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!